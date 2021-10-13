Thailand to scrap quarantine for vaccinated arrivals in tourism revival bid

Thailand unveiled a roadmap to revive its tourism-reliant economy by gradually scrapping a mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors, joining a growing list of nations in making cross-border travel easier ahead of the year-end holiday season.

Visitors from 10 low-risk countries including the US, China, Singapore, Germany and the UK will not be required to isolate on arrival from November 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said in remarks for an address to the nation.

The list of travellers eligible for a quarantine waiver will be further expanded from December, he said, adding the government will also consider allowing restaurants to resume the sale of alcohol from December 1.

With countries such as Singapore, Australia and the UK moving to ease travel curbs on international travellers in recent weeks, Thailand could no longer delay its reopening, Mr Prayuth said.

“With these developments, we must act quickly but still cautiously, and not miss the opportunity to entice some of the year-end and new year holiday season travellers in the next few months to support the many millions who earn a living from tourism, travel and entertainment as well as the many other related sectors,” Mr Prayuth said.

His government is pushing ahead with a ‘living with Covid-19’ strategy like many of the tourism and trade-reliant nations around the world after the pandemic ravaged their economies. Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals plunge to 73,932 in the first eight months of this year, from almost 40 million visitors who generated more than $60bn (€52bn) in revenue in 2019.

“All visitors will need do is to show they are Covid-free at their time of travel with an RT-PCR test undertaken before they leave their home country, and do a test in Thailand, after which they will be free to move around Thailand in the same way any Thai citizen can do,” Mr Prayuth said.

While the decision may come with some risk of a resurgence in the outbreak, the government will closely monitor and contain any flare-up in infections, the prime minister said.

“We will have to track the situation very carefully, and see how to contain and live with that situation because I do not think the many millions who depend on the income generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment sector can possibly afford the devastating blow of a second lost new year holiday period,” he added.