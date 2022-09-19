Teva close to finalising US opioid deal for $4.3bn

TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries expects to finalise an opioid settlement in the United States by year-end and start paying in 2023, its chief executive said yesterday, while also questioning the company’s very low share price.

After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.3 billion (€4.29bn) nationwide settlement – mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300m (€300m) to $400m (€400m) over 13 years – to resolve its opioid lawsuits.

US states, cities and counties filed more than 3,000 lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, accusing them of playing down the risks of addiction and failing to stop pills from being diverted for illegal use.

CEO Kare Schultz said the company was working on legal wording that should be wrapped up by the end of September. It then needs approval from US states and subdivisions within states.

“When they opt in, once that is all done… then it goes into force and that means the first payments happen next year and go on for 13 years,” Mr Schultz said. “So, by the end of the year, you should have this clarification that it all comes together and we will start paying next year.”

Teva has denied wrongdoing, saying it sold legal medication that was approved for treatment of pain.

The US opioid crisis has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades, including more than 80,000 in 2021 alone, according to government data.

Mr Schultz said Teva would cut costs further by closing some of its sites. Since 2017 it has reduced the number of manufacturing plants to 53 from 80 and it plans to close another 10 in the years to come.

Teva’s New York-listed shares are up 10pc so far in 2022 at $8.81. They hit $72 in 2015.

Mr Schultz noted that Teva has a price-earnings ratio of about 3.5, whereas a normal rate should be 10.

“Teva has one of the lowest P/E ratios of any share I know, and the business is actually very stable, that will grow long term and generate cash – so it’s very good for long-term investors,” he said.

“Right now we are worth a third of what you will see the normal value if we didn’t have these risk factors.”

He suggested that the low share price largely stemmed from high debt, which has come down to $20bn (€19.97bn) from $34bn (€33.95bn), and the opioid litigation.

Teva is a global manufacturer and distributor of generic medicines, with customers in over 100 countries.

It employs 800 people in three locations in Ireland, including a manufacturing facility in Waterford that specialises in respiratory medicines, and is a key supplier to pharmacies and the HSE.

As one of the largest suppliers of generics in Ireland, approximately one in eight of prescription packs come from Teva, according to the firm.

Profits at Teva’s Irish arm in 2020, the most recent that have been filed, increased 13pc to €314m.

The company announced last year it was shutting its Sudocrem factory in Dublin with the loss of 110 jobs. Production began winding down this year and is expected to move entirely to a new facility in ­Bulgaria by January.