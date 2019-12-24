Tesla's Shanghai drive supported with 5-year loan facility from banks

US electric vehicle maker Tesla and a group of Chinese banks have agreed a new 10bn yuan (€1.29bn) five-year loan facility for the firm's Shanghai car plant, three sources familiar with the matter said, part of which will be used to roll over an existing loan.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla and a group of Chinese banks have agreed a new 10bn yuan (€1.29bn) five-year loan facility for the firm's Shanghai car plant, three sources familiar with the matter said, part of which will be used to roll over an existing loan.

China Construction Bank (CCB), Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) are among the banks which have agreed to give Tesla the financial support, one source with direct knowledge said.

The Chinese banks earlier this year offered Tesla a 12-month facility of up to 3.5bn yuan, which is due to be repaid on March 4, 2020, according to a filing the auto maker made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The new loan will be partially used to roll over the previous 3.5bn yuan debt, according to the first source. The second source said the rest will be used on the factory and Tesla's China operations.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In