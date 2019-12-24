Tesla's Shanghai drive supported with 5-year loan facility from banks
US electric vehicle maker Tesla and a group of Chinese banks have agreed a new 10bn yuan (€1.29bn) five-year loan facility for the firm's Shanghai car plant, three sources familiar with the matter said, part of which will be used to roll over an existing loan.
China Construction Bank (CCB), Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) are among the banks which have agreed to give Tesla the financial support, one source with direct knowledge said.
The Chinese banks earlier this year offered Tesla a 12-month facility of up to 3.5bn yuan, which is due to be repaid on March 4, 2020, according to a filing the auto maker made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The new loan will be partially used to roll over the previous 3.5bn yuan debt, according to the first source. The second source said the rest will be used on the factory and Tesla's China operations.
The new loan's interest rate will be pegged at 90pc of China's one-year benchmark interest rate, the same as the 3.5bn yuan loan, the first source said. This is a rate that Chinese banks offer to their best clients.
Tesla, CCB, AgBank, ICBC and SPDB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Tesla broke ground on the factory in January and has started producing vehicles from its Shanghai plant.
It aims to build at least 1,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of this year.
The factory is Tesla's first outside the United States, and the centrepiece of its ambitions to boost sales in the world's biggest car market and avoid higher import tariffs imposed on US-made cars.
The Shanghai government has also thrown its support behind the project, China's first wholly foreign-owned car plant.
Reuters
Irish Independent