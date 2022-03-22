Tesla’s German plant will exhaust scarce water supply, says regional authority

A Model Y electric sports utility vehicle recharging at a Tesla Inc. supercharger station at the European Energy Forum (EUREF) campus in central Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Tesla is one of the first major adopters of silicon-carbide chips, supplied by STMicroelectronics NV and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has touted the technology as a key advantage of his cars. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

Tesla has secured the water supply needed for its factory outside Berlin, which will open on Tuesday with chief executive Elon Musk and German chancellor Olaf Scholz in attendance, at the expense of any further development in the area, according to the local water authority.

Water reserves for the region are being completely exhausted, Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner said in a statement following a meeting on the Tesla project.

The body said further development plans aren’t possible without additional extraction permits.

Concern about Tesla’s plant straining the water supply is one of the main reasons the carmaker will start producing Model Y electric vehicles months later than Mr Musk planned.

The economy minister for the state of Brandenburg, where Tesla has constructed the facility, has said that while there was enough water for the

first stage of the factory, more will be needed as Tesla expands.

Tesla secured approval for the project early this month and said it expected to obtain an operating license within a matter of weeks. It has sent out invitations to a ‘delivery day event’ on Tuesday.

When Mr Musk was asked last year whether the factory would deplete the area’s water supply, he broke out in bellowing laughter and

called the notion “completely wrong”.

Water – or the lack of it – is one of the primary reasons the plant faced delays producing vehicles.

While Mr Musk last August flippantly pointed to water “everywhere” around Berlin, the region is suffering from falling groundwater levels and prolonged droughts due to climate change.

Ramping up the factory in the eastern state of Brandenburg is key to Tesla’s global ambitions.

The carmaker needs a base in Europe to supply the region’s fast-growing electric-vehicle market, which is expected to remain much bigger and more competitive than the US for years to come.

Tesla will roughly double the amount of water consumed in the Gruenheide area, according to Axel Bronstert, a hydrology professor at the University of Potsdam.



