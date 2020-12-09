Tesla taps market for $5bn after shares touch a record high

Tesla unveiled a $5bn (€4.1bn) capital raise yesterday, its second such move in three months as the electric-car maker cashes in on a stellar rise in its shares this year.

The company’s shares touched a record high on Monday, pushing Tesla’s market value above $60bn and further cementing its position as the most valuable auto company in the world despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

Ten major banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley, will conduct the sale, the carmaker said in a filing, giving no timeline for its completion.

Demand for Tesla’s shares has been further fueled by the decision last month to add the company to the S&P500 index, making it one of the most valuable firms ever to join the main US stock market benchmark.

Some investors and Wall Street analysts believe Tesla’s stock is in a bubble, and a few have warned against adding it to the S&P500 at current levels. Analysts’ median price target on the stock stands at $400, $230 short of the current price.

The 670pc rally in Tesla’s shares this year has also boosted CEO Elon Musk’s net worth to $155bn from $27bn, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In September, Tesla said it would raise $5bn to ease its future debt pressures as the company seeks to massively expand production of its existing vehicles and build new factories near Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas.

The company also has plans to launch new lines of vehicles, including a semi-truck called the Tesla Semi and its futuristic Cybertruck.

Reuters