Tesla shares revive after Elon Musk sheds $5bn of his stake

Tesla shares rose in early trading yesterday after filings showed CEO Elon Musk had sold about $5bn (€4.35bn) of the stock over the past few days, following his much-hyped weekend Twitter poll.

The e-car maker’s shares climbed 3pc to $1,096.13, recouping some of the heavy losses earlier in the week.

The sale was his first since 2016 and comes after his poll of Twitter users about offloading 10pc of his Tesla stake, which comprises most of his estimated $281bn fortune.

“The reason we’re seeing stock rebound is because there does seem to be a method in his madness,” AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson said.

“It’s about making sure that the market understands this isn’t something done on a whim, or because his Twitter followers told him he should. He’s had his decision already made, rubber stamped.”

Filings showed Mr Musk’s trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, worth around $4bn, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1bn to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

The sale equates to about 3pc of Musk’s total holdings. The options-related part of the sale was put in place in September, long before his Twitter poll.

Before the sale, Musk owned a 23pc stake in Tesla, including stock options. He also owns other firms, including SpaceX.

Mr Musk’s move comes at a time when Washington is proposing to tax the stockholdings of billionaires to help in the financing of President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.

“Elon Musk doesn’t take a salary, he’s paid in big chunks of stock. At some point in time you have to take some of that concentration down,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

While Tesla has lost more in market value than the combined market capitalisation of Ford Motor Co and GM this week, retail investors have been net buyers, making net purchases of $157m on Monday and Tuesday, says Vanda Research. Underscoring the interest of retail investors in EV stocks, Fidelity’s brokerage website showed Rivian Automotive, Tesla and Lucid Group were the most traded shares on Wednesday, with buy orders outnumbering sell.

“Now that Tesla has got a first mover advantage, the EV neighbourhood is going to get very crowded in the coming quarters,” Mr Hogan said.

Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, have filed to sell nearly $1bn worth of shares since Tesla’s market value surpassed $1trn late last month, according to filings and market data.

Its share price has made staggering gains over recent years and has epitomised the ebullient mood in US markets and the optimism of small traders who have helped drive it up 51pc this year and 1,300pc from 2020 lows.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also been routinely cashing in on his stockholding in the online retailer, raising nearly $1bn each year to fund rocket company Blue Origin.