Tesla shares plunge again after huge 2022 losses as deliveries miss goal

Tesla shares fell almost 13pc after the electric carmaker delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets.

The company said on Monday it handed over 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months, short of the 420,760 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. While the total was a quarterly record for Tesla, the company opened two new assembly plants last year and still came up short of its goal to expand by 50pc.

It’s also the third straight quarter that deliveries have missed estimates. Several analysts cut price targets on the stock yesterday and JPMorgan Chase said Tesla might never again reach its multi-year 50pc growth sales objective.

“Our base case assumption is that year-on-year growth (while remaining impressive overall) is likely to decline each year from here on out,” analyst Ryan Brinkman, who has the equivalent of a sell rating on the shares, wrote in a research note.

Read More

Tesla’s double-digit decline to $110.80 (€105) in New York comes on the heels of a dismal 2022 for the stock.

After Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk predicted an “epic” end to the year, Tesla cut vehicle prices and production in China, then offered $7,500 discounts in the US. Concerns about rising interest rates, inflation and other economic headwinds – plus alarm over Mr Musk’s antics on Twitter, which he now owns – sent Tesla shares plunging 37pc in December and 65pc last year.

“We believe that Tesla is facing a significant demand problem,” wrote Toni Sacconaghi, a Bernstein analyst who also has the equivalent of a sell rating on the stock. “We believe Tesla will need to either reduce its growth targets (and run its factories below capacity) or sustain and potentially increase recent price cuts globally, pressuring margins.”

Tesla increased deliveries by 40pc to 1.31 million last year, shy of the 50pc average annual growth rate the company has said it expects to achieve over multiple years. Production expanded 47pc to 1.37 million.

The company produced 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter, exceeding deliveries by 34,423 units. Tesla said that it continued to transition to “a more even regional mix of vehicle builds”, which led to another increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

“Tesla sells cars, and the auto industry is slowing down,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures. “They are still struggling with logistics, and the gap between production and deliveries grew from the last quarter.”

Mr Musk said during Tesla’s last earnings call that Tesla was trying to “smooth out” deliveries throughout each quarter so that the company no longer has a wave of handovers concentrated at the end of each period.

The discounts Tesla offered in the US toward the end of the quarter matched the maximum tax credit that electric vehicles are eligible for under the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed in August.

Most of Tesla’s models won’t qualify under current interpretations of the law because they are either too expensive or use batteries that aren’t fully compliant.