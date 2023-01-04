| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Tesla shares plunge again after huge 2022 losses as deliveries miss goal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen the value of his car firm drop by 65pc. Photo: Mike Blake Expand

Close

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen the value of his car firm drop by 65pc. Photo: Mike Blake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen the value of his car firm drop by 65pc. Photo: Mike Blake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen the value of his car firm drop by 65pc. Photo: Mike Blake

Dana Hull

Tesla shares fell almost 13pc after the electric carmaker delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets.

The company said on Monday it handed over 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months, short of the 420,760 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. While the total was a quarterly record for Tesla, the company opened two new assembly plants last year and still came up short of its goal to expand by 50pc.

Related topics

More On Tesla

Most Watched

Privacy