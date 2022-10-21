Tesla shares drop as Elon Musk admits demand constraint

Tesla shares declined in early trading yesterday after the electric-car maker reported lower-than-expected revenue and acknowledged it isn't immune from economic headwinds.

Third-quarter sales rose 56pc to $21.5bn (€21.9bn), short of analysts' average estimate of $22.1bn. The maker of Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs said it expects to come up short of its target for 50pc growth in vehicle deliveries, in part because of trouble it is having getting cars from plants to customers.

Chief executive officer Elon Musk kicked off Tesla's earnings call with ebullience, telling analysts he was looking forward to “an epic end of year". He later allowed that downturns in China and Europe and the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases are having an effect on orders.

"Demand is a little harder than it would otherwise be," Mr Musk said. "But as I said earlier, we are extremely confident of a great Q4."

Tesla shares fell 7.6pc to $205.20 at 9:37am in New York. The stock has dropped 37pc this year through to Wednesday's close.

Getting cars onto ships, trains and trucks proved costly and challenging in the latest quarter, as much of the EV maker's output was concentrated in the final weeks. This contributed to Tesla producing over 22,000 more cars than it delivered during the period, which concerned some investors going into the earnings report.

Chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn cautioned that investors should expect a gap between production and deliveries again in the fourth quarter, with more cars still in transit at year-end that will be delivered early in the first quarter.

Mr Kirkhorn also said costs linked to ramping up output at Tesla's newest factories in Austin, Texas, and near Berlin, Germany, weighed on profitability. While those expenses will continue to put a damper on margins as the year ends, the company expects less of an impact than the third quarter.

The company's automotive gross margin narrowed to 27.9pc in the quarter, falling short of the 28.4pc average analyst estimate.

"Tesla is a company that typically has been beating numbers," said Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, a venture capital company. "The reaction you're seeing is that people are a bit taken aback by the fact that they missed."

Tesla said profit excluding some items rose to $1.05 a share, exceeding the $1.01 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

To address the transportation bottlenecks, Tesla is trying to smooth its delivery and logistics processes and move away from its costly end-of-quarter rush of hand-overs to customers.

In April, Mr Musk said Tesla would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year. The company has made 929,910 through the first three quarters, meaning it needs to crank out more than 570,000 in the fourth quarter to meet that target. It produced 305,840 vehicles in the final three months of 2021.