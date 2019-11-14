Tesla factory going Deutsch: Musk plans new electric car plant in German capital

Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed that the electric car firm plans to build a new factory near Berlin - practically next door to some of Europe's biggest auto makers.

"We've decided to put the Tesla Giga Factory Europe in the Berlin area," said Mr Musk during an award ceremony in the German capital.

The company will also set up an engineering and design centre in Berlin.

Economy minister Peter Altmaier hailed Tesla's announcement as further evidence of Germany's attractiveness as an auto industry location. He called the plan "a milestone in the expansion of electric mobility and battery expertise".

The factory is to be built near Berlin's new airport, which is located just outside the city limits in neighbouring Brandenburg state and is due to open in 2020 after years of delays.

"We definitely need to move faster than the airport, that's for sure," Mr Musk said.

Regional officials in Berlin and Brandenburg welcomed the announcement, which comes as the German government tries to ramp up support for electric cars.

German officials and auto industry leaders agreed last week to increase by half the existing government incentives for electric vehicles with a list price of €40,000.

The subsidy will also be extended from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025, while the government and industry agreed to aim for 50,000 publicly accessible charging stations nationwide by 2022.

Last week, Volkswagen began mass production of its ID.3 electric car.

"I'm happy that Elon is, let's say, pulling us, but I think the German industry is really now strongly investing," said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, speaking alongside Mr Musk at Tuesday's event. "And we will keep you alert."

