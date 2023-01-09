| 5°C Dublin

Close

Tesla faces protests in China from owners unhappy over price cuts

Photo: Reuters/Aly Song Expand

Close

Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Bloomberg News

Disgruntled Tesla Inc. owners swarmed showrooms in China over the weekend to complain about missing out on another round of price cuts as the company tries to boost sales in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market.

Posts on Chinese social media showed Tesla owners at different stores and distribution centres voicing their frustration about the cuts, which followed discounts made in October.

Most Watched

Privacy