Tesla breaks delivery record and aims to hand over half a million new cars this year

Tesla’s China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai

Tesla delivered a record number of cars worldwide in the third quarter, smashing analysts' estimates and maintaining its dominance in electric-vehicle sales. The landmark makes a difficult year-end sales goal slightly more attainable.

The California-based carmaker delivered 139,300 cars, eclipsing its prior all-time high of 112,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and above the 129,950 projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares of Tesla, which have rallied more than five-fold this year, pared a decline of as much as 6.8pc to trade down 3.3pc to $433.17 (€369.61) in New York on Friday. That was part of a broad sell-off of stocks after President Donald Trump disclosed a positive test for Covid-19.

"Overall, these are stellar numbers," Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said in a phone interview. "The read-through here is that China was a source of strength."

Tesla didn't say whether it still expects to deliver at least 500,000 vehicles this year, which would be a 36pc gain over 2019. The company has handed over 318,350 cars to customers as of September 30. It will need a blowout fourth quarter of around 181,650 global deliveries to reach its target.

Tesla may find it challenging to ramp production in the fourth quarter to the level needed to hit 500,000 vehicles for the year, Dan Levy, an analyst at Credit Suisse who has an equivalent of a neutral rating on the stock, said in a research note to clients.

At the company's 'Battery Day' event last month showcasing its technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed that 500,000 goal for 2020 by saying he expected "somewhere between 30pc and 40pc growth" compared with last year.

Kevin Tynan, senior autos analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: "Tesla's record deliveries in Q3 - 139,300 globally - followed by a similar number in Q4 buys the company a pass if it misses the 500,000-unit target for the full year.

"Hitting the goal would require 181,000 deliveries in Q4, a quarterly production level -145,000 was a record in Q3 - that will be difficult to achieve in the next 13 weeks."

The strong showing by Tesla remains a bright spot in a global auto industry roiled by the pandemic. The quarterly sales are a barometer of worldwide EV demand as Tesla seeks to maintain its lead over startups and established automakers alike that plan to launch dozens of competing battery-powered vehicles in the next several years.

Tesla's global market share in EVs last year was an industry-leading 16pc, according to a recent report by McKinsey & Co.

Musk signalled to employees and investors that a record quarter was within reach in an internal email in late September.

Tesla said its stockpile of vehicles shrank in the latest quarter, crediting smoother logistics in getting cars to customers.

"New vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency," it said in a statement.

Tesla's mass-market Model 3 made up the bulk of deliveries in the third quarter, but the results included the Model Y crossover, which first started reaching US customers in mid-March. Musk has predicted it will be a big seller, potentially topping the combined volume of all other vehicles in Tesla's line-up.

Deliveries of Tesla's older and more expensive S and X models declined 13pc to 15,200 vehicles in the quarter compared to a year ago.

Tesla assembles the Model S, X, 3 and Y at its US auto plant in Fremont, California. It also manufactures the Model 3 at a factory in Shanghai. The company is building new plants at a site near Austin, Texas, and outside Berlin.

Tesla does not break down production or sales by region, making it hard to know how many cars the Shanghai plant, where Tesla currently makes the Model 3, cranked out. The US and China have long been Tesla's strongest markets.

Bloomberg

