Tesco sees half-year profits rise 2pc to €633m

Tesco has reported a 2pc rise in half-year profit before tax of £564m (€633m).

Group operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles increased 24pc to £933m, while sales were up 12.5pc year-on-year to £28.3bn (€32bn), according to a trading update from the group.

However operating profit has fallen 6.8pc year-on-year in constant currency to £819m, in the six months to 25 August.

Profit in the UK and Ireland increased by a massive 47.6pc to £685m on the back of increased sales, the first-time consolidation of £97m in Booker profit, and £16m from synergies.

In Ireland like-for-like sales increased 3.1pc.

However in Central Europe profit was down 3.3pc year-on-year at £59m, reflecting £9m profit on property-related items in prior year.

In addition, like-for-like sales in Central Europe declined by 1.5pc due to the impact of Sunday trading regulations.

While in Asia profit fell 29pc year-on-year to £100m due to the combined impact of sales deleverage, price investment and renegotiation of promotional investment.

Commenting on the results, David Lewis, CEO of Tesco, said that the group had made a good start to the year.

"The step up in Q2 is driven mainly by the UK & ROI and delivers our eleventh consecutive quarter of growth."

"We are firmly on track to deliver our medium-term ambitions and are continuing to improve the quality and value of our offer for customers in all of our markets. In doing so, we are well-positioned to deliver strong, sustainable returns for shareholders."

