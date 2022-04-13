Tesco says profit may drop as rising costs threaten spending

Tesco Plc said profit may show little change or decline slightly this year as the UK's biggest supermarket chain battles to keep prices low for consumers facing a cost of living crisis.

The grocer forecast retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.4bn (€2.9bn) and £2.6bn in the current fiscal year in a statement Wednesday, saying the wider-than-usual range reflects the unpredictable events affecting the company's environment.

Tesco and rivals like Wm Morrison Supermarkets, already under pressure from discounters, are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis that's pinched consumer budgets as the prices of fuel, energy and food soar.

The higher costs have prompted Tesco to increase staff wages, raising employee pay by almost 6pc to retain workers. The retailer controls about 27pc of the UK grocery market and employs more than 360,000 people.

During the pandemic, Tesco benefited from more people eating at home, leading the grocer to raise its profit forecasts twice in the last financial year.

But the consumer spending outlook, clouded first by supply-chain disruptions and now by the war in Ukraine, has caused the stock to retreat. Tesco shares have dropped about 6pc so far this year.

Tesco reported retail operating profit of £2.6bn for the year that ended in February. Looking ahead, it pointed to uncertainties such as customer behaviour as the pandemic ebbs, the level of inflation and the investment required to stay competitive on price.

"We are laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check," Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy said in the statement.

A separate report showed UK inflation surged to 7pc last month, reaching a 30-year high.

The company also announced a cost-saving plan and said it will buy back £750m worth of stock over the next 12 months.