Tesco sales fall in 'subdued' market

Supermarket giant Tesco has reported Republic of Ireland like-for-like sales growth of 1.3pc for its first quarter to May 25.

Sales in the Republic of Ireland totalled £567m (€637m) in the three month period, according to a trading update from the group.

In the UK, the retailer reported like-for-like sales growth of 0.4pc.

The group said it outperformed a "subdued" overall grocery market.

But total UK sales fell 0.4pc as it was hit by its decision to close non-food arm Tesco Direct last July - a move which impacted sales growth by 0.8pc.

Dave Lewis, chief executive of Tesco, said: "We have had a strong start to the year, growing ahead of the UK market on both a volume and value basis.

"Our customer offer is more competitive than ever, with a wider choice of our 'Exclusively at Tesco' products now available in more stores, helping to drive more than 10pc sales growth across the range.

"Following a particularly good Easter, our '100 Years of Great Value' event in May proved very popular with more than 1.5 million customers benefiting from discounted Clubcard prices."

