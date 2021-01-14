Tesco matches rivals with Christmas sales surge

The supermarket chain benefitted from the Christmas period

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as pandemic restrictions meant people splashed out on celebrations at home.

The group said UK like-for-like sales growth was 6.7pc in its third quarter to November 28, accelerating to 8.1pc in the six weeks to January 9.

"We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels," said CEO Ken Murphy, who succeeded Dave Lewis in October.

Tesco's update follows strong Christmas trading reports from Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Lidl GB.

Industry data published last week in the UK showed the supermarket sector benefited from unprecedented Christmas demand, with shoppers spending £11.7bn on groceries in December.

Restrictions to contain the virus mean many people are working from home and the hospitality sector is closed.

Adding to the demand for food and drink, many of the five million or so Britons who normally travel abroad for Christmas had to stay at home.

Tesco estimated additional Covid-19 costs would be £810m in its 2020-21 year, up from £725m pounds forecast in October.

But it still maintained its guidance for 2020-21 retail operating profit before exceptional items of "at least" the same level as 2019-20's, excluding the repayment of £535m of business rates relief.

Tesco also continues to expect to report a loss for Tesco Bank of between £175m and £200m for the year.

Shares in the group, down 3pc over the last year, closed Wednesday at 242.1 pence, valuing the business at £23.8bn.

Reuters