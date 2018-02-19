Tesco Ireland and UK boss to move to N Brown
Tesco boss Matt Davies will become chairman at retail firm N Brown after leaving the supermarket giant, it is understood.
The Press Association understands the serving Tesco UK and Ireland boss Mr Davies will be announced as N Brown's chairman early next week.
The retail company's brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo.
Mr Davies, 47, has previously been chief executive of Halfords and Pets at Home.
He is due to leave Tesco in April after its £3.7bn (€4.2bn) takeover of the wholesaler Booker.
Press Association