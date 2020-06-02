Tesco finance director to step down

Tesco finance boss Alan Stewart has revealed plans to retire from his role at the UK's largest supermarket.

The move will be part of a major leadership shake-up at the business, with current chief executive Dave Lewis set to step down in September.

Mr Stewart will leave his role as chief financial officer on April 30 next year, after six years at the company.

Dave Lewis, Tesco group chief executive, said of outgoing chief financial officer Mr Stewart: "Alan has been an outstanding leader and partner at Tesco.

"He has made a huge contribution and on behalf of all of Tesco colleagues I would like to thank him for all he has done."

Mr Stewart said: "Being part of the team that has delivered the turnaround at Tesco and set it up for the next stage means an incredible amount to me.

"I shall continue to focus on delivering the strategy, supporting the business and my colleagues through the next 11 months, knowing that the business is in a strong position as we move forward."

PA Media