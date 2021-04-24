Tentative euro area recovery in April outpaced by rising costs

The European Central Bank has said it will keep on pumping money into the economy

The euro zone economy will grow slower this year than earlier thought while a temporary surge in inflation is likely to exceed a previous projection, a key European Central Bank (ECB) survey showed on Friday.

It came as services sector data for the euro area indicated the economic recovery was much stronger than expected in April. Services industries have adapted to lockdowns and made a surprise return to growth, a survey showed.

Data provider IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is seen as a good guide to economic health, rose to a nine month high of 53.7 from March’s 53.2. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

“The euro zone economy looks like it’s on the brink of a startling recovery. Only months ago it seemed to be rapidly turning into the weak link among advanced markets, being slow out the gates with vaccinations, seeing lockdowns extended and having weaker fiscal support,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

The ECB left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, arguing that copious stimulus is still needed to see a battered economy through yet another wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping much of the services sector shuttered.

But with vaccinations finally progressing, the economy is likely to grow quickly in the coming quarters, even if this rebound is now seen somewhat delayed, the latest edition of the ECB’s own Survey of Professional Forecasters, a key input in policy deliberations, showed.

The euro zone economy is seen expanding by 4.2pc this year, below a previous projection but next year’s growth outlook was upgraded to 4.1pc from 3.7pc, indicating that the combined eventual rebound could be steeper than anticipated.

Still, projections beyond next year were left steady, suggesting that economists see little change in the bloc’s growth potential, even as the European Union prepares to deploy a €750bn recovery package.

Inflation this year is now seen at 1.6pc, according to the ECB survey, above the 0.9pc projected three months ago and also above the 1.5pc forecast by the ECB staff in March.

Within that there was evidence that supply-side disruptions, including the blocking of the Suez canal for part of the month, left factories facing soaring costs for raw materials. The euro zone input prices index climbed to a near-record high and manufacturers were only able to pass some of that increase on to customers.

“The composite input prices PMI reached its highest level in around a decade, with supply shortages driving up input costs in the manufacturing sector. These should hopefully prove temporary,” said Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics.

Still, any signs of pricing pressures may be welcomed by the ECB which has struggled to get inflation anywhere near its target, which it has undershoot for well over a decade.

The ECB will next meet on June 10 and policymakers will have to decide whether to cut stimulus as the recovery starts or to maintain support despite what is likely to be a quick rebound. Cutting too early risks setting the fragile economic recovery back while over stimulating the economy can risk inflating costs in the economy to an extent that might also stifle a rebound.

Reuters