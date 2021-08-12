Telstra chief warns deal for Digicel stake is ‘not certain’

The chief executive of the Australian telecoms giant Telstra, Andy Penn, has said a deal which would give the firm a stake in Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Pacific is “not certain” to proceed.

Despite Digicel Pacific being a “commercially attractive asset”, Mr Penn said that Telstra will only buy a minority share in any deal, according to reports.

Telstra last month confirmed it has been in discussions to buy Digicel Pacific in a reported A$2bn (€1.3bn) deal supported and majority funded by the Australian government.

The move comes amid tense relations between China and Australia, with both countries vying to increase their influence in the Pacific region. This tension in the Pacific could now deliver a windfall for Digicel.

The risk of Digicel’s mobile and undersea infrastructure in Australia’s closest neighbours, including Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Samoa, being sold to a Chinese firm has sparked security concerns in Australia and among its allies.

Yesterday, Telstra held a results briefing, during which Mr Penn said the company was committed to being a minority contributor to any deal, adding that Digicel was an attractive asset, according to a report in The Australian.

“The discussions are incomplete and it’s not certain that the transaction will proceed,’’ Mr Penn said, according to the report.

“Given the nature of these transactions I’m not able to say more at this stage, other than to confirm any transaction will have to meet certain financial parameters.

“Those financial parameters include Telstra’s financial investment being the minor economic proportion of the overall transaction, with all other capital being sourced on a non-recourse basis.

“Telstra would own Digicel [Pacific], with appropriate risk protections, and consolidate it in our financial results.

“Digicel Pacific is a commercially attractive asset, it enjoys a strong market position in the South Pacific region, it generated an Ebitda of $235m (€200m) in calendar 2020, with a strong margin, and it has an extensive telecommunications network.

“But also let me strongly reiterate the comments you’ve heard from the chair, which is that we will only proceed with a transaction if it is in the interests of our shareholders,’’ Mr Penn said.

In July John Mullen, Telstra’s chairman, said Australian government interests were a key driver of its Digicel Pacific approach but said his company will not buy unless it can deliver shareholder returns.

“Would it have been something one would have gone further in discussion with, if it wasn’t a government interest? Probably not,” Mr Mullen said at a conference.

“But if something does come of this it will be because we can meet both government expectations and financial returns for the company.”

Digicel Pacific was founded in 2006 by Mr O’Brien. The company has a strong market position in the South Pacific region.

It generated earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) of US$235m (€199m) last year.

In December, Digicel said it had received approaches for its Pacific business.