Telenor writes off Myanmar licence Digicel lost out on

The telecom operator that beat Denis O’Brien’s Digicel to win a mobile phone licence in Myanmar has been forced to write off its entire €650m value after the military coup.

Norway’s Telenor said yesterday that it had written off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country’s deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss. While Telenor wrote down the value of the Myanmar business it is not planning to leave the market.

In 2013 Telenor and Oman’s Ooredoo beat Digicel into third place in a race for two mobile phone licences up for grabs as the country began a tentative liberalisation and moved from military rule to power sharing with a civilian government.

At the time, Denis O’Brien said Digicel had spent around $31m (€26m) on its unsuccessful bid. If it had won, the investment and exposure would have been enormous given Myanmar’s population of 54 million is many times the size of even the largest markets where Digicel operates, such as Haiti (11 million) and Papua New Guinea (nine million).

Instead, after losing out on the main mobile licence, Digicel sold off its mobile towers business in Myanmar in 2015, booking a profit in the deal.

Meanwhile, Telenor’s mobile business in Myanmar has been severely restricted following the military’s seizing of power in a coup on February 1 this year.

The military imposed network restrictions for all operators, and on March 15 ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data. That cut Telenor’s subscription and traffic revenues in the country in half, the company said.

“Telenor calls on the authorities to immediately reinstate unimpeded communications and respect the rights to freedom of expression and human rights,” the company said in a statement.

While Telenor saw an “irregular, uncertain, and deeply concerning situation” with “limited prospects of improvement going forward”, Telenor would stay in Myanmar for now, CEO Sigve Brekke said.

“We still believe we are making a difference when keeping our operations running,” he told an earnings presentation. “We strive to continue to do so to the best of our ability.”

Telenor fully impaired Telenor Myanmar in its first-quarter accounts, booking a loss of 6.5 billion crowns (€651m) and removing the operation from its overall corporate outlook for 2021.



