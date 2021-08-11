Teeling reports high-quality diamond find in South Africa 

Potential: John Teeling said it is unusual to recover diamonds from a small sample of narrow reverse circulation drill holes.

Shares in John Teeling’s Botswana Diamonds shot up nearly 5pc on Tuesday after it reported a find of four high-quality diamonds from drill samples at its Thorny River prospect in South Africa.

Shares in London AIM-listed Botswana Diamonds rose to a high of 125p each on Tuesday from an opening price of 106p, before dropping back to close at 110p each.

The flurry of activity on the market came after the company said that the four high-quality diamonds and what it described as abundant kimberlitic indicators were recovered from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite Extension at Thorny River in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.

The find included four diamonds of good colour and clarity, the exploration company said.

Drill samples had unearthed abundant diamond indicators including G10, G9 and eclogitic garnets, it said.

A new drilling programme to begin by the end of August.

Botswana Diamond chairman John Teeling said recovery of high-quality diamonds and so many diamond indicators is very rare.

"The diamonds are of good quality. It is unusual to recover diamonds from a small sample of narrow reverse circulation drill holes so it bodes well for the potential of the Thorny River project. Even more encouraging is that the size of the kimberlite from which the diamonds were recovered, is itself expanding,” he said.

Serial entrepreneur John Teeling, founded African Diamonds and created Pan Andean Resources, Minco, African Gold, Persian Gold and West African Diamonds.

He is also the owner of the Great Northern Distillery in county Louth, and probably best known to many as the founder of Cooley Distillery, sold to the American bourbon whiskey giant Beam for €73m.

In January this year, Botswana Diamonds arranged a share placing with existing and new investors to raise £363,000 (€440,000) via the issue of 60,500,000 new ordinary shares at 0.6p per placing share.

Proceeds were to fund the ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and to provide working capital.

In July last year, Botswana Diamonds bought an exploration site and diamond processing plant in the African nation for deferred payments totalling $300,000 (€255,000).

The cash consideration is payable on a deferred basis with $150,000 payable on November 27 this year and the balance by the same date in 2022.