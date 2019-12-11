Ted in the water: Fashion chain top brass quit as €6m profit fall forecast

Top management at Ted Baker quit and the fashion chain suspended its dividend, triggering a plunge in its shares to their lowest level since 2003.

The power vacuum leaves Ted Baker adrift as it tries to contain the fallout from allegations of inappropriate office behaviour by its founder Ray Kelvin and the overstatement of unsold goods.

Shares fell 36pc as the retailer also forecast a drop in pre-tax profit of as much as 90pc - an estimated £5m (€6m).

Chairman David Bernstein and interim chief executive Lindsay Page resigned. Recently appointed CFO Rachel Osborne becomes acting CEO.

