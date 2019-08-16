Ted Baker ends relationship with Debenhams

Ted Baker has ended its relationship to create and sell clothes and accessories for children with Debenhams, opting to work with Next for five years instead.

The fashion chain said its current relationship with Debenhams will end on February 29 next year and it will switch to Next for a collaboration next spring.

Lindsay Page, chief executive of Ted Baker, said: "Product licensing is a proven and highly successful pillar of Ted Baker's strategy to expand as a global lifestyle brand. It enables us to carefully develop the brand in new, relevant categories by leveraging the specialist product expertise of our carefully selected partners."

Next boss Simon Wolfson added: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help build and develop the Ted Baker children's business across the globe. We have worked with Ted Baker for a number of years through Label and recognise the power of their brand."

PA Media