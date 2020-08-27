Tech firms in Belarus join protest

For Belarus's thriving tech industry, it didn't matter much that the country's president referred to the internet as "garbage" and state factories as the engine of economic success. Until now.

The sector could become a casualty of weeks of violent political crisis in the east European country, putting at risk a source of foreign income worth 5pc of exports.

The staff of international IT companies have joined mass protests and are threatening to quit Belarus after the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko on August 9 that his opponents say was rigged.

Stories of tortured detainees and the sight of plainclothes officers grabbing protesters off the street made working life difficult for the Minsk employees of the California-based software firm PandaDoc, its chief executive Mikita Mikado said.

"Everyone in the IT community, all Belarusians inside the country and outside the country were shocked. They were shocked by how blatantly the elections were rigged and by how much violence was applied afterwards," said Mr Mikado.

An internal survey showed 83pc of PandaDoc's employees in the country want to relocate. "If this government stays, there will be no PandaDoc in Belarus," Mikado added.

At least three protesters have been killed and thousands, including PandaDoc employees, were detained.

The Belarus Hi-Tech Park, a hub on the eastern outskirts of Minsk, has grown to 750 companies since its launch in 2006, employing 58,000 people and earning $2bn (€1.69bn) in exports, according to government figures from 2019-end.

Wargaming, which created the globally popular World of Tanks game, has a major operation in Minsk, as does US-based EPAM Systems, founded by two Belarusians in 1993. Belarusian software engineers are also behind Japanese-controlled Viber messenger.

EPAM launched a retraining programme for people to start a career in IT if they were fired for supporting the opposition.

Reuters