Tech firms face pressure from White House antitrust push

President Biden is trying to shoe-horn legislation into the lame duck period. Photo: Leah Millis

The White House is planning a post-midterms push for antitrust legislation that would rein in the power of the world’s largest tech companies, a last-ditch effort to get a stalled pair of bills through Congress before a predicted Republican takeover in January.

“We are very committed to moving ambitious legislation in this area,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, in a phone interview.

The lame duck period after Tuesday’s election may be the last shot to pass the landmark legislation, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and Open App Markets Act.

The bills, which would prevent the tech companies from using their platforms to thwart competitors, would mark the most significant expansion of antitrust law in over a century.

Republicans have made it clear that they won’t support the bills if they retake control of either chamber of Congress.

That has supporters urging the White House to mount a push in the final weeks before a new Congress is seated early next year.

Read More

The effort comes after advocates criticized the White House for failing to prioritize the legislation, which major tech companies have spent more than $100m (€100m) to defeat. Alphabet Google, Amazon.com, Apple and Meta Platforms all oppose the bill.

“There is bipartisan support for antitrust bills, and no reason why Congress can’t act before the end of the year,” said White House spokesperson Emilie Simons.

“We are planning on stepping up engagement during the lame duck on the president’s agenda across the board, antitrust included.”

Versions of both bills have made it through committees but await action by the full House and Senate. If Congress doesn’t act before the end of the year, it will likely be years before lawmakers pass any legislation to crack down on the power of the tech giants.

Ultimately, the future of the bills lies with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who will decide whether to bring the measures to a vote before the end of the year. Advocates hope that the White House will specifically focus its outreach on him.

“It is great to see the White House leaning into important and popular legislation, and we now have a real chance to get it over the finish line,” said Alex Harman, director of government affairs at anti-monopoly group Economic Security Project.

The White House has issued statements in support of the trust-busting legislation.

However its congressional affairs team, which has brokered several bipartisan legislative packages during President Joe Biden’s tenure, has remained notably hands-off, according to supporters and congressional aides familiar with the White House’s outreach.

Evan Greer, director of advocacy group Fight for the Future, launched a petition in mid-October urging the White House to put its weight behind the bills during the final stretch of this congressional session.

“I don’t think the White House understands how embarrassing and bad this looks if Democrats, while they’re in control of House, Senate and White House, fail to do anything about big tech,” Greer said.

“We’re coming up on the clock running out.”

Mr Deese says the president has been engaged.