Tech failure won’t hurt exchange deal – Euronext

The chief executive of Euronext has denied that a series of technical failures last month that halted trading on the exchange will hinder the group’s chances of securing regulatory approval to buy Borsa Italiana.

Speaking to journalists after the release of the company’s third-quarter results last night, CEO Stephane Boujnah said he has had “extensive conversations with regulators and it has been put in perspective”.

“The unfortunate incident has been discussed with the relevant stakeholders but doesn’t challenge the need or the model to create the backbone of Europe’s market infrastructure,” said Mr Boujnah.

Euronext, which owns the Dublin stock exchange, has agreed to buy the Italian bourse from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) for €4.3bn. The deal will add the Milan-based trading venue to Euronext’s federation of exchanges, which also includes Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon, making it the biggest in Europe.

Euronext’s plan is to develop a single pool of liquidity with one order book on a single platform that forms the basis of the European Union’s mooted “capital markets union”.

But the viability of the strategy has a question mark over it following a cascade of embarrassing faults across the exchange network on October 19. The disruption shut down the entire exchange network across Europe for three hours.

Perhaps more seriously, the closing auction failed at the end of the day, throwing final prices on trillions of euros worth of securities into doubt.

Mr Boujnah said Euronext was working with regulators and customers to develop processes to mitigate similar problems in the future.

But the Association of Financial Markets in Europe has now questioned whether one group should have so much control over markets.

Regulators are already looking into the incident. Euronext’s college of supervisors, which includes the Central Bank of Ireland, have been in touch with the market operator since the day of the outage. Mr Boujnah confirmed that an investigation is still under way.

LSE shareholders have already approved the sale of Borsa Italiana, which it is selling to clear the way for a proposed acquisition of data company Refinitiv.

Euronext will finance the deal – expected to close in the first half – through a private placement and rights offering.

