Takeover: Louis Vuitton maker eyes €14.5bn Tiffany purchase

LVMH is exploring a €14.5bn acquisition of US jeweller Tiffany & Co in what would be the biggest purchase by the French owner of Louis Vuitton, according to people familiar with the matter.

The luxury group approached Tiffany with a takeover proposal earlier this month, said the sources. Tiffany is evaluating the bid and there's no guarantee an agreement will be reached, they said.

