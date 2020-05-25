Takeoff: Airlines surprised as India resumes flights

Case study: A traveller has his baggage disinfected at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

India's Maharashtra, home to the nation's financial hub Mumbai, resumed commercial flights yesterday with reduced domestic services as the state struggles to contain coronavirus infection cases.

The state will allow 50 flights per day, from the earlier 200 flight movements, Mumbai airport said in a statement, joining airports in cities including Chennai and Hyderabad in pruning air-travel services.

The decision to resume domestic flights surprised most of the country's aviation companies. While airlines were waiting for a decision, the short notice made it harder for them to prepare for operations, deploy staff, arrange for protective gear, and ensure the virus stays away from flights, top executives at three airlines said last week.

On Sunday, the civil aviation ministry met with states voicing reluctance on incoming flyers.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent