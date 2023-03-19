Switzerland weighs full or partial Credit Suisse nationalisation

Swiss authorities are considering a full or partial nationalization of Credit Suisse as the only other viable option outside a takeover by fellow Swiss lender UBS, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The country is considering either taking over the bank in full or holding a significant equity stake if a takeover by UBS Group falls apart because of the complexities in arranging the deal and the short time frame involved, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The situation is very fluid and can still change as authorities seek to finalise a solution for the bank by the time Asian markets open, which is late evening in Europe, the people said.

The Swiss finance ministry declined to comment.

There are multiple complexities of a UBS takeover, including thorny issues such as a government backstop that would cover possible legal and other losses.

The larger rival has also balked at taking on Credit Suisse's investment bank, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

UBS is asking the government to take on certain legal costs and potential future losses in any takeover, said the people, with one report putting the figure at about $6bn.

It's tabled an offer of about $1bn for Credit Suisse, which the smaller Swiss bank believes is too low.

Even before Credit Suisse was forced into crisis talks over the weekend, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself.

That's only the beginning should the firm be pushed into a takeover by rival UBS, according to people familiar with the discussions, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number.

The two lenders together employed almost 125,000 people at the end of last year, with about 30pc of that in Switzerland.

Should a deal be reached, one likely scenario would involve UBS buying Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the others, Bloomberg has reported.

Switzerland, where about 37,000 of the two firms' employees are based, could see steep cuts to the group functions of Zurich-based Credit Suisse.

There are also talks about the fate of Credit Suisse's profitable Swiss universal bank, which is likely appealing to UBS but may leave the domestic banking sector too concentrated.

UBS may try and keep the Swiss unit's private banking business, which accounts for about half the assets overseen for wealthy clients at Credit Suisse.

In Asia, where the two firms rank among the largest wealth managers, a deal carries the risk that clients who currently have money with both firms move part of it to a competitor to avoid having too much exposure to a single firm. Finews estimated that several thousand jobs could be cut there in a deal.

The talks have also raised questions about the investment banking operations that Credit Suisse was planning to spin out under the storied First Boston brand. The lender was already in the process of scaling back the trading operations, and sold its securitized products group.

Credit Suisse chief executive officer Ulrich Koerner said Tuesday he had already cut about 8pc of headcount.