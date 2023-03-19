| 9.7°C Dublin

Switzerland weighs full or partial Credit Suisse nationalisation

  • The country is considering either taking over the bank in full or holding a significant equity stake if a takeover by UBS Group falls apart
  • Even before Credit Suisse was forced into crisis talks over the weekend, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself
Main entrance of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest bank at the company's headquarters at Zurich Paradeplatz on September 9, 2012.

Close

Main entrance of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest bank at the company's headquarters at Zurich Paradeplatz on September 9, 2012.

Main entrance of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest bank at the company's headquarters at Zurich Paradeplatz on September 9, 2012.

Main entrance of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest bank at the company's headquarters at Zurich Paradeplatz on September 9, 2012.

Jan-Henrik Foerster, Eyk Henning, Marion Halftermeyer, Dinesh Nair, Myriam Balezou

Swiss authorities are considering a full or partial nationalization of Credit Suisse as the only other viable option outside a takeover by fellow Swiss lender UBS, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The country is considering either taking over the bank in full or holding a significant equity stake if a takeover by UBS Group falls apart because of the complexities in arranging the deal and the short time frame involved, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

