Swissport names Esken’s Brady as new CEO

Warwick Brady, the CEO of Stobart Air owner Esken, is leaving the group to take the helm at airport ground handling firm Swissport.

He will take over from interim CEO Christoph Mueller, who once headed Aer Lingus. Mr Mueller will be chairman at Swissport once Mr Brady assumes the chief executive role.

Swissport said that Mr Brady, who is a former EasyJet and Ryanair executive, has “transformed Esken from a conglomerate to a business focused on aviation and renewable energy”.

Esken is the new name for the UK-listed Stobart Group.

Apart from owning Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service on a franchise basis, Esken also owns London Southend Airport.

“With his industry experience and a proven track record in organisational transformation, digitalisation and operational turnarounds, Warwick is the ideal CEO to steer Swissport safely, and drive it with real ambition, as the world and the aviation sector emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said David Siegel, interim chairman at Swissport.

Mr Brady helped to spearhead an ultimately doomed venture that saw Stobart Group, Virgin Atlantic and hedge fund Cyrus Capital form a business called Connect Airways to buy UK regional carrier Flybe. Stobart Air and a related leasing arm, Propius, also became part of Connect.

But Flybe was in deep trouble even before the Covid crisis and collapsed early last year. Connect Airways went into administration last March. Stobart Group later bought Stobart Air and Propius from administrators in an effort to prevent the crystallisation of tens of millions of dollars of liabilities the group had connected to Propius.

Stobart Air was vying last year to secure a fresh 10-year contract from Aer Lingus to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from the end of 2022, when its current contract expires.

However, Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines was named preferred bidder.

