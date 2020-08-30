Swiss proxy firm backs concerns over proposed Aryzta chairman

Swiss proxy advisor InRate has backed concerns raised by activist shareholders in Aryzta over the number of board roles held by the company's candidate for chairman.

The board has nominated Andreas Schmid as the new chairman to take over from Gary McGann, who is due to step down from the role and from the board at next month's EGM.

The InRate report recommends shareholders oppose the election of Schmid and support the rebel shareholder group's candidate, Urs Jordi, as chairman.

Activist shareholders in Aryzta, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, own more than 20pc of the company.

This latest proxy report comes after two other proxy firms backed Schmid.

Last week shareholder advisory group Ethos backed the Aryzta board's nominee to take over as chairman of the Swiss-Irish company.

Shareholder advisory group ISS also backed Schmid. However, it said that the shareholder group had made a compelling case for change at board level.

The InRate note claimed that Schmid had "too many significant third-party mandates".

The advisory firm says that while Schmid has announced that he will resign from some directorships in the event of his election as chairman of Aryzta, it is not clear which directorships he would resign from.

When announcing Schmid as a nominee for chairman, Aryzta said he has "many years of operational and strategic management experience at the head of leading international food, retail and service companies." He is chairman of the listed Airport Zürich AG since 2000.

