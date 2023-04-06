| 6.6°C Dublin

Swiss order rescued bank Credit Suisse to cancel bonuses for top bosses

Miranda Murray and Noele Illien

Switzerland has instructed Credit Suisse to cancel or reduce all outstanding bonus payments for the top three levels of management and examine whether those already paid out can be recovered, the Federal Council said.

Under Swiss banking law, the Federal Council can impose bonus-related measures on a systemically important bank if it received state aid from federal funds, according to a statement.

