Swiss banker Sergio Ermotti returns as UBS boss as it swallows Credit Suisse

UBS has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse in a surprise move to take advantage of the Swiss banker’s experience rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis.

The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse’s investment bank and reassuring the world’s wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash.

“We felt we had a better horse,” said UBS chairman Colm Kelleher of the decision to replace current CEO Ralph Hamers after less than three years in charge.

Kelleher said he brought back Mr Ermotti because he was best equipped to see through the biggest deal in finance since the global banking crash more than a decade ago.

“This is not a Swiss solution,” he said, seeking to play down any role of Mr Ermotti’s nationality in getting the job, and instead emphasised his focus was on the large risks of making the merger work for UBS.

“Being Swiss helps,” Mr Kelleher said. “But the majority of our business is global.”

Mr Ermotti, who was chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and is now chairman of Swiss Re, will take the helm from April 5.

The 62-year old is credited with executing UBS’s turnaround after a series of scandals and losses nearly caused the bank’s implosion.

He made a plea for “a little bit of patience” over a “couple of months” to allow the bank to forge its strategic plan.

“We cannot rush into decisions which are regrettable,” he told journalists.

He said he had returned to UBS after feeling what he termed “a call of duty” and added he had always wanted to be involved in a massive transaction like the takeover of Credit Suisse.

He takes charge weeks after UBS bought its Swiss rival in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.