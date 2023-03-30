| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Swiss banker Sergio Ermotti returns as UBS boss as it swallows Credit Suisse

Sergio Ermotti is the incoming chief executive officer of UBS. Photo: Marion Halftermeyer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Sergio Ermotti is the incoming chief executive officer of UBS. Photo: Marion Halftermeyer/Bloomberg

Sergio Ermotti is the incoming chief executive officer of UBS. Photo: Marion Halftermeyer/Bloomberg

Sergio Ermotti is the incoming chief executive officer of UBS. Photo: Marion Halftermeyer/Bloomberg

John Revill

UBS has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse in a surprise move to take advantage of the Swiss banker’s experience rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis.

The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse’s investment bank and reassuring the world’s wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash.

Most Watched

Privacy