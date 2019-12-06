Swiss bank Julius Baer in legal battle over East German cash

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is fighting German government efforts to recover hundreds of millions in East German cash that vanished via Swiss accounts after the communist state collapsed.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is fighting German government efforts to recover hundreds of millions in East German cash that vanished via Swiss accounts after the communist state collapsed.

Julius Baer said it had set aside CHF153m (€140m) to fight the case, but vowed to appeal a Zurich court's ruling this week that withdrawals dating back nearly three decades, which the German government contends were illegal, should be returned.

The money is part of a stash allegedly worth hundreds of millions of euros that an East German-registered company that handled import-export business with the West, Vienna-based Novum Handelsgesellschaft, helped funnel out of East Germany.

Julius Baer was swept up in the case because it bought Zurich-based Bank Cantrade from UBS in 2005, which the German government contends allowed unauthorised withdrawals from Novum accounts between 1989 and 1992.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In