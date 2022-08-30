Swedish environmental mining hurdles impede EU’s electric vehicle battery push

TALGA has waited for more than a decade to go ahead with a graphite mine in Sweden that could supply enough battery material to power one million electric cars a year and reduce the continent's dependence on China.

Yet after some signs of progress, the Australian company has been in administrative limbo on its Nunasvaara South site after a court date for an environmental permit was postponed until February. The slow process has left the project dragging on since 2011.

"The basic problem we're getting is that there is this unlimited processing time," said Martin Phillips, chief operating officer at Talga, which says graphite from its mine and refinery running on renewable energy will make the world's greenest electric vehicle battery anode. "That creates the challenge for us to keep financing our company while we wait for the Swedish authorities to make a decision."

Two years ago, the European Union highlighted Sweden's vast mineral resources, which include about half of the 30 raw materials the bloc considers critical to meeting its goals for green technology such as EV batteries. Sourcing them from within the EU would ease reliance on China at a time when supply chain snags and geopolitical tensions are fueling a push toward greater self-sufficiency.

Yet prospects for getting projects underway look more uncertain than ever because of a lengthy permitting framework and fervent local opposition, miners say.

While Sweden has a centuries-long history of extracting metals from the earth and ranks as Europe's biggest iron ore producer, new projects have been beset by concerns over the environment and encroachment on the indigenous Sami population in the north -- whose reindeer grazing rights are crucial to its livelihood.

"Mines always entail a large impact on both the environment and other activities, such as reindeer herding and tourism," says Jonas Rudberg, a spokesman for the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, an environmental group.

In Southern Sweden, a struggle over mining rare earth minerals in Norra Karr, deemed the most promising deposit in Europe, has spanned more than a decade. Locals fear a mine would not only destroy the surrounding farms and forests, but also contaminate nearby lake Vattern, the source of drinking water for 300,000 people.

Such accidents aren't without precedent. In 2012, leaks from a tailings pond at the Talvivaara nickel mine in neighboring Finland spilled toxic levels of metals and uranium into nearby lakes and rivers in one of the country's worst environmental disasters.

Industry executives say local concerns risk standing in the way of broader technological shifts that would help the environment and fight climate change.

"It's a double standard," said Roberto Garcia Martinez, chief executive officer of Eurobattery Minerals, an exploration company looking to develop sustainable and ethical mineral mines in the EU.

Bloomberg

"Everyone wants to drive electric cars, but we don't want to have a mine in our back yard -- and that needs to change."



(Bloomberg)