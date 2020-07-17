| 15.9°C Dublin

Swedish earnings, Daimler support European stocks ahead of EU summit

(stock image) Expand

Close

(stock image)

(stock image)

REUTERS

(stock image)

Independent.ie Business Desk Twitter Email

European shares edged higher this morning as focus turned to Brussels where European Union leaders are expected to hammer out details of a €750bn recovery fund, with positive earnings updates from Ericsson, Daimler and other firms also supporting gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2pc by 07:14 GMT, with automakers jumping 1.8pc after Daimler said it expects to post a smaller-than-expected operating loss in the second quarter.

Sweden's main stock index jumped 0.9pc, with truck maker Volvo and telecom equipment maker Ericsson reporting better-than-expected core profits, while Swedbank reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit.

Euro zone stocks were up 0.1pc after rallying in the recent months on hopes that an EU-wide fund to support the pandemic-stuck economies could lift the bloc out of recession.

Analysts believe markets could tolerate a few days' or weeks' delay with opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighing on chances of a deal.

Reuters