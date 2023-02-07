| 7.5°C Dublin

Sweden’s house prices and currency sink as interest rates spike

A Swedish national flag outside a detached house in the Slottsberget district of Gothenburg, Sweden. Along with Finland and Portugal, Sweden's mortgages have the shortest durations among European countries, with around 60pc of loans issued for less than a year. Photo: Nora Lorek/Bloomberg Expand

Naomi Tajitsu and Libby Cherry

The worst housing-market crash and the fastest inflation since the 1990s are turning Sweden into an early victim of the global tightening cycle and driving its currency to an almost 14-year low as policy makers walk the line between saving an overleveraged economy and taming price growth.

The krona sank as much as 0.6pc to 11.4434 per euro on Monday, its weakest level since March 2009. Though the currency later pared the drop, it is still down almost 8pc in the past 12 months.

