Sweden warns bank shareholders not to bet on getting 2021 dividend

Per Bolund, the minister in charge of Sweden's financial markets

Sweden’s government is warning banks not to assume they'll be strong enough to pay dividends after the end of this year, as the economic outlook for 2021 remains uncertain.

Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said: "We will not be able to accept dividends that have a negative effect on the possibility of also having strong lending in 2021."

"Banks need to be restrictive and to not be in a hurry with making that kind of promise, until we know more," Mr Bolund said in an interview yesterday.

The warning is the latest sign that European policy makers are increasingly worried about the economic outlook for next year, after initially signaling to banks they might be free to resume dividends in 2021.

The European Central Bank has put in place an effective ban till the end of the year, but there's now discussion of extending that time frame as the pandemic tightens its grip.

Sweden's biggest banks have already declared their intention to resume dividends as soon as the regulator permits them to do so. That's after their third-quarter results revealed bigger capital buffers and smaller loan losses than feared.

In an interview last month, the chief executive of SEB, Johan Torgeby, said he found it "not appropriate" that the country was following the European Union's de-facto ban on dividends.

Mr Torgeby is far from alone.

Jens Henriksson, the CEO of Swedbank, said in October that his bank's "financial position is strong, and we want to pay a dividend".

In its full-year 2019 report, Swedbank announced a dividend equivalent to half its total profits, which it has yet to pay. SEB also shelved dividends for 2019.

Mr Bolund said the climate now is far from conducive to resuming such payouts.

Online Editors