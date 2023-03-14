| 2°C Dublin

Sweden limits pension mandates to firms that incorporate ESG

Sweden's private pensions market has made headlines. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Expand
Love Liman

Sweden is inviting international asset managers to help allocate 1 trillion kronor (€88bn) of pension savings, but says it won't accept applications from firms that don't incorporate ESG into their strategies.

The new framework will replace a system tainted by an embezzlement scandal that infuriated Swedish taxpayers and triggered calls for a more robust setup.

