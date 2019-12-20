Sweden calls time on five-year run of negative interest rates
Sweden's central bank has ended half a decade of negative interest rates, bringing relief to its finance industry and providing a test case for counterparts around the world experimenting with sub-zero borrowing costs.
The Riksbank, once castigated by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman for what he called a "sadomonetarist" policy of tightening, is risking similar controversy again after it raised its key rate by a quarter point despite evidence of a slowing economy.
Governor Stefan Ingves downplayed the growth outlook in the lead-up to the decision, with a focus on the harmful effects of negative policy - in particular the danger that ultra-low borrowing costs might stoke risky investing. He insisted the measure was designed to be temporary.
The Swedish increase marks a turning point in the history of a policy pioneered in recent years by three other European economies, as well as the Bank of Japan.
The Riksbank had flagged the shift so well in advance that not one of the 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected anything else.
"Inflation has been close to the Riksbank's target of 2pc since the start of 2017, and the Riksbank assesses that conditions are good for inflation to remain close to the target going forward," the bank said yesterday. It also said that the repo rate was expected to remain at zero "in the coming years", and kept a goal of purchasing bonds through so-called quantitative easing until the end of 2020.
The krona was little changed against the euro, with most market participants expecting the decision.
After yesterday's hike, the market is unlikely to get much more excitement from the Riksbank, according to Johan Javeus, chief strategist at SEB in Stockholm. He tweeted that people should "expect highly expansive and highly boring Swedish monetary policy in the coming years".
The Riksbank's deposit rate remains in negative territory, though that facility is not the pivotal benchmark to borrowing costs in Sweden's economy. The European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank, Denmark's central bank and the Bank of Japan are the remaining institutions currently sticking with sub-zero policy as a central plank of their monetary stance.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent