Sweden calls time on five-year run of negative interest rates

Sweden's central bank has ended half a decade of negative interest rates, bringing relief to its finance industry and providing a test case for counterparts around the world experimenting with sub-zero borrowing costs.

The Riksbank, once castigated by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman for what he called a "sadomonetarist" policy of tightening, is risking similar controversy again after it raised its key rate by a quarter point despite evidence of a slowing economy.

Governor Stefan Ingves downplayed the growth outlook in the lead-up to the decision, with a focus on the harmful effects of negative policy - in particular the danger that ultra-low borrowing costs might stoke risky investing. He insisted the measure was designed to be temporary.

The Swedish increase marks a turning point in the history of a policy pioneered in recent years by three other European economies, as well as the Bank of Japan.

