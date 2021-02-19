Suspects have right to silence when probed by regulators

Suspects in white-collar cases being investigated by financial regulators have a right to silence and a right not to self-incriminate, according to Europe’s top court.

The decision, reached in a ruling on an Italian legal case, has far-reaching implications according to lawyers at top London firm White & Case.

It extends the right to silence that is already well established in criminal and police investigations to other forms of investigation that can result in major penalties for an individual on a par with criminal conviction.

That is likely to include the Administrative Sanctions Procedure (ASP) that is used extensively by the Central Bank of Ireland to identify and punish breaches under company law and financial regulation, and can result in very significant penalties including large fines and penalties for individuals, including the loss of their right to work in regulated sectors.

In its ruling earlier this month, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decided on an Italian case concerning penalties imposed on an individual for failure to co-operate in the context of an administrative investigation by Italy’s financial markets regulator, the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB).

The specific case concerned alleged insider trading, but in a note to clients White & Case, a law firm with a large financial services practice, said the right to silence under the Chapter applies more broadly in any proceedings potentially leading to sanctions of a criminal nature. Irish legal sources said that in the European context criminal sanctions could include penalties handed down by the regulator.

Relatively few white-collar prosecutions are dealt with through the criminal courts here, because the barrier to a jury reaching a guilty verdict beyond a reasonable doubt in complex financial crime and fraud cases is regarded as extremely high.

That has seen authorities increasingly turn to what are called administrative sanctions procedures, that are carried out and decided by regulators and have a lower threshold of proof.

But extending protection to the individual suspect or witness that is usually associated with police investigations could now make it harder for regulators to impose penalties.

The protections could also have implications for competition authorities, who also have investigative powers and can impose sanctions on companies and individuals, which the Government currently has plans to beef up.

The plans are to give the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) sweeping new powers to carry out surveillance and intercept communications to fight cartels.

According to a document published by the Department of Business, Employment and Innovation, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is seeking changes to competition law to allow the CCPC to bypass An Garda Síochána and the Courts Service to gather evidence of white-collar crimes including by wiretap of phone conversations, accessing internet communications and clandestine recordings of private meetings. Establishing a right to silence and a right not to self-incriminate could make such powers redundant.

