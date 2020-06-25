Qantas is axing at least 20pc of its workforce and intends to raise up to AU$1.9bn (€1.16bn) of equity under a sweeping cost-saving plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian airline also said yesterday it will ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and retire its remaining Boeing 747 fleet immediately, six months ahead of schedule, given travel restrictions imposed by the global health crisis.

"We have to position ourselves for several years when revenue will be much lower," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said of the three-year plan. "And this means becoming a much smaller airline in the short term."

The capital raising, at a discount of 13pc to the airline's last trading price, includes an underwritten AU$1.36bn institutional placement and a AU$500m share purchase plan.

The 6,000 job cuts will come from across the airline's 29,000-strong workforce, with 15,000 workers remaining furloughed till flights resume.

Reuters

Irish Independent