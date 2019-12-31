Surprise US stockpile dip drives oil prices higher

Oil has traded near the highest close in over three months after US crude stockpiles declined more than expected, easing oversupply concerns.

Futures were little changed in New York after rising for a fourth week on Friday, the longest run since April.

American crude supplies fell by 5.47 million barrels in the week ended December 20, more than three times the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Elsewhere, Iraq resumed output at an oil field a day after protesters forced a halt in operations.

Oil is poised for the biggest yearly gain since 2016, after being boosted by a breakthrough in US-China trade talks and a commitment by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies to deepen output cuts. Hedge funds remain upbeat on prices, increasing bullish wagers on Brent oil to a seven-month high, despite comments from Russia that Opec+ would discuss ending supply curbs next year.

