Surge in visits to doctors drives unexpected jump in UK economy

A surge in visits to doctors drove an unexpected jump in UK economic growth in May, offsetting weakness in spending on hospitality and consumer-facing services.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5pc after an 0.2pc decline in April, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had forecast growth of 0.1pc.

Manufacturing output and construction also expanded more quickly than analysts had anticipated. Visits to GPs jumped 15% in May in England, delivering the strongest growth in services.

"Health was the biggest driver with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programs winding down," said Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS.

Strength in health activity concealed signs of weaker spending by households. Consumer-facing services including hospitality and retail fell 0.1pc.

Households spent less at the shops and going out, with official figures showing a 0.5pc decline in retail trade and a 5.3pc contraction in sports, amusement and recreation activities in May.

However, there was a surge in travel agency activity as families booked their summer holidays. Output in the travel sector increased 11pc in the month, as confidence in holiday booking increased following the end of Covid restrictions.

The surge in holiday reservations is causing chaos at Britain's airports, with London's Heathrow Airport asking airlines to stop selling flights.

"Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent up demand for summer holidays," Morgan said. "There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months. Construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth."

The Bank of England is forecasting a contraction in the second and fourth quarters this year, followed by two years of stagnation. GDP is now 1.7pc above its pre-pandemic level.

The result underscores the uncertain inheritance awaiting the contenders vying to replace Boris Johnson this autumn. That adds to pressure on the government to find a solution to contain soaring inflation and a cost of living squeeze that's weighing on consumer spending.

The economic path ahead could be bleaker still. While official estimates currently show the nation is likely to dodge two consecutive quarters of contraction, economists are turning increasingly pessimistic because of a surge in inflation.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts this week put the risk of a UK recession in the next 12 months at 45pc, three times higher than the probability recorded when the survey was done at the start of 2022.