Supply chain reconnection not yet damping down inflation

In the euro area, underlying inflation hit a record in January

Short-term prices for containers from Europe to the US east coast are still more than double what they were in late 2019. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg Expand

Short-term prices for containers from Europe to the US east coast are still more than double what they were in late 2019. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Laura Curtis

Supply chains across the world are healing almost as fast as they broke down. However, that doesn't mean the pressure they're exerting on inflation will disappear as quickly.

Shipping container spot rates from Asia to the US west coast increased more than 15-fold during the pandemic and have since returned to pre-Covid levels as trade between the world's two largest economies cools from a frenzied pace.

