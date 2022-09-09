Supersonic jet dealt a blow as Rolls-Royce quits Boom Technology

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc pulled out of consideration to make jet engines for Boom Technology Inc.'s proposed supersonic aircraft, dealing a blow to prospects for a next-generation Concorde.

The British enginemaker worked with Boom on a conceptual study for the Overture program, but said in a statement Thursday that it wouldn't do any more work on it.

"Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us," it said.

Boom said its "become clear that Rolls' proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture's future airline operators or passengers." The firm plans to announce its selected engine partner later this year.

Boom plans a new generation of high-speed jets by the end of the decade, aiming to fill the void in superfast trans-Atlantic travel left when Concorde stopped flying in 2003. The program has yet to determine an engine supplier, a key step in the jet's development.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. in June placed the first order for Boom's Overture, agreeing to buy 15 of the planes in a deal valued at $3bn at list prices. United took options for 35 more planes. American Airlines Group Inc. placed a firm order for 20 jets last month.

Supersonic travel is also a more difficult proposition as the industry as a whole looks to become more sustainable, as supersonic flights generate significantly more carbon.

Boom's Overture aims to carry 65 to 80 passengers at speeds of Mach 1.7 -- or almost twice the speed of sound -- over water with a range of 4,250 nautical miles (7,871 km).