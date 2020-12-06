Stripe's financial performance still a closely guarded secret

One of the best kept secrets in international business is how much money online payments giant Stripe has in revenues and earnings. Never mind the possibility of getting a full set of accounts for what is a very private company, but even just a definite revenue figure hasn't yet emerged.

It isn't unusual for a private company, especially one based in the US, to manage to remain private about its financial performance.

But the success of the company and its multi-billion valuation is what makes the scale of the privacy less than typical.

Co-founder John Collison gave a fascinating interview to Adrian Weckler of this house last week, where he gave some real insight into management's thinking on an IPO, Brexit, and Ireland's future economic potential.

He did give a number of interesting figures around new customers, but he wasn't divulging group revenues or earnings for a business now believed to be heading towards a $100bn (€82bn) valuation.

The scale of Stripe is enormous. He disclosed how the firm gained 200,000 new businesses around the world using its platform since March. And those new customers alone have processed payments of more than $20bn, he said.

Stripe charges customers a fee of 2.9pc plus a 30c per transaction fee. Really big customers are probably paying less than this. The 2.9pc fee alone would suggest gross revenues for Stripe from new customers in an eight-month period of $580m.

A chunk of this income goes back to card payment companies like Visa. It is estimated that Stripe's net revenue is about 0.5pc to 1pc of processed transactions.

If that estimate is accurate, the new customers would be worth net revenues to Stripe of $100m to $200m over eight months.

There are only guestimates of the value of transactions processed by Stripe customers. The company said some time ago it was hundreds of billions of dollars. Some estimates have suggested it could be as high as $350bn by now, pointing to net revenues of $1.75bn to $3.5bn.

One of the most surprising things about Stripe is that it hasn't floated yet. Collison said they had no plans to IPO while acknowledging this was a contrarian view in Silicon Valley.

With early investors such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, they are unlikely to be in a hurry for a big cash payday.

But Collison said the reason for staying private was that the company was still growing at startup-like rates and investing in a similar way.

After 10 years he still sees the company in its infancy. Listing on the stock market would of course bring about a whole new level of transparency about performance and a new set of short-term high-profile pressures.

But surely tech companies tend to float while still in the high growth phase which allows them to reach valuations that are built on future potential rather than next year's earnings.

Waiting for the end of the high growth start-up phase might leave the business under-valued by current tech standards.

It is extraordinary that with a range of different investors, there are no leaks of the basic financials of the business. It is one of the best kept secrets of the tech industry.

Many business and tech websites are full of graphs showing the valuation trajectory of the business on the back of various rounds of new funding. But there aren't any graphs showing confirmed revenue or earnings figures.

One publicly quoted company which does something similar to Stripe is Dutch firm Adyen. Its first-half 2020 performance showed processed transactions of €129bn, putting it on track for an annualised figure of at least €258bn.

Adyen earned net revenue of €279m on that €129bn equal to around 0.21pc. Its Ebitda was half that at €140m for the six-month period. Adyen has a staggering market capitalisation of €49.1bn.

If the $350bn in processed transactions estimate for Stripe was right, and it had roughly the same margins as Adyen, it would have Ebitda of $350m and should have a valuation of $61.2bn.

But Stripe is reported as having better margins, a bigger business, and enormous global potential.

The Collison brothers have remained focused on investing in their product and their people. That approach has served them very well up to now and they may feel there is little upside for the future of the business in opting for a distracting IPO right now. They may be right. But surely at some point, their shareholders will begin to get a little twitchy and see it differently.

Perhaps the Collisons really do want to buck the trend and build a massive privately-owned global empire without listing at all. Time, among many other things, is on their side.

Get ready for vaccine legal rows

Get ready for a vaccine. Get ready for legal actions. Surveys have suggested that between 26pc and 30pc of people in Ireland will be reluctant to take a new vaccine. Many are not anti-vaccine but just have concerns about taking something that is so new.

One executive at a large Irish company told me how concerned they were about the legal position of encouraging, but not forcing people to take the vaccine. What happens if your employer says you need to have the vaccine to be able to return to the workplace safely and you say you have no intention of taking it?

Working remotely is one thing, but many employers will want to have a hybrid formula in which staff combine working from home and the office.

Inevitably, if the vaccines are successfully rolled out, in time some kind of herd immunity may emerge but it will still take time. If lots of people don't take the vaccine, herd immunity will be even more difficult to reach.

And the legal issues may not be confined to employers and staff. Australian airline Qantas has said it expects people will have to have taken the vaccine before they get on international flights.

Dubliner Alan Joyce, who runs the airline, told Australian television that he understood it would be mandatory for passengers to take the vaccine before flying abroad. It would not be required on internal Australian flights.

Qatar Airways has said something similar. Ryanair has said it will not insist that passengers have taken the vaccine before getting on EU flights, which seems practical and realistic.

Ryanair is obviously confident that air travel can bounce back on its own accord and that air filtration systems and other measures mean flying is safe.

It would appear extremely difficult for Qantas or any other airline to enforce mandatory vaccines for passengers, bearing in mind the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart plus a further five days to take full effect.

All it takes is for some passenger somewhere to legally challenge their right to take a flight without a vaccine.