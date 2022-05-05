Striking British financial regulators channel Bob Marley and say they won’t ‘give up the fight’ in pay dispute

Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority strike in a dispute over pay and conditions outside their offices in London. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Staff at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority waved placards and called for better pay while blasting Get Up, Stand Up by Bob Marley from a small sound system during the first strike in the watchdog’s nine-year history.

Around 30 staff and union officials carried union flags and chanted “exploitation ain’t the way, employees deserve their pay,” beneath the regulator’s east London headquarters yesterday morning.

Accompanied by representatives from labour union Unite, employees held placards reading “I’d rather be regulating”.

Tension has been mounting between the union and the regulator as Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi moves to reform its pay structures.

The regulator updated its plans in March to shake up compensation after staff raised concerns, saying the changes would raise wages for around 800 of the lowest paid workers by an average of £4,310 (€5,120) a year.

Ultimately the workers voted in favour of striking over the “unacceptable” pay reforms.

The FCA estimates that 294 employees out of 4,000 voted to strike.

“The imposition of changes to pay, terms and conditions at the FCA has left thousands of staff worse off,” Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said in a statement.

Unite said the industrial action will last for 48 hours in London and Edinburgh and then be followed by workers withdrawing their regular overtime and additional work outside their contractual duties.

An FCA spokesperson said the regulator’s new employment package was highly competitive, with most colleagues receiving an average 7pc increase in base pay this year and over 12pc over the next two years, with an additional one-time cash payment of 4pc in May.

“Our lowest paid and strongest performers will receive more,” the FCA said.

“The vast majority of colleagues have decided not to strike and we are operating as normal.”

The dispute is happening at a time when UK disposable incomes are shrinking.