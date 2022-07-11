‘Strike over pay deal,’ German union urges Amazon warehouse workers

German union Verdi urged staff at seven Amazon distribution centres in the country to strike last night in a bid to force the retailer to accept the union’s sectoral collective bargaining agreement.

But Amazon said it anticipated no impact on operations as the union tried to persuade staff not to work for the evening shift.

“Our active colleagues, who have been fighting for years for a collective pay agreement with Amazon, deserve our respect for the courage they keep showing in this confrontation with the employer,” said Verdi official Stefanie Nutzenberger.

The planned strike action was timed to coincide with Amazon’s discount ‘Prime Day’, when heavy sales volumes were expected.

The union – one of Germany’s biggest – said that although Amazon had repeatedly increased wages over recent years, the impact of this on staff had been moderated by extended working hours and low to non-existent compensation for public holiday shifts.

“There are no extended working hours. That’s nonsense,” said an Amazon spokesperson, adding that the employees did not in any case work on public holidays.

“Our critics demand what we’ve already done: Last year we increased wages across the country to €12 gross upwards per hour and this autumn we’re increasing them again to at least €12.50,” he added.

Verdi said it had called the strike at distribution centres in Augsburg, Leipzig, Koblenz, Rheinberg, Werne and two centres in Bad Hersfeld.

Its members employed by Amazon have been on strike many times before over pay and conditions.

Amazon has come under increasing pressure from union groups in the US.

Last week, Germany’s antitrust watchdog said Amazon’s position is of outstanding, cross-market importance for competition, a classification that allows the authority to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage.

The Federal Cartel Office also said it considers Amazon to be dominant in its marketplace services for third-party merchants. “This means that the classic abuse control, which is applicable in parallel and on the basis of which we are currently already conducting proceedings against Amazon, also applies here,” it said.