Strength of the euro is a worry - Bank of Italy boss

The strength of the euro is worrying and will warrant a reaction from the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Italy's governor Ignazio Visco said yesterday.

The strong euro, which has gained against the dollar and sterling in recent weeks, makes it harder to export but drives down the real cost to Europeans for imports.

"The euro's recent strengthening is worrying us because it generates further downward pressures on prices at a time when inflation is already low," Mr Visco told an economic conference in Trento.

"The monetary policy implications are obvious: if the downward pressures jeopardise our price stability objective, we'll have to intervene," he said.

In a wide-ranging speech, the ECB governing council member said he was not counting on advances in the fight against Covid-19 to give any unexpected boosts to struggling economies.

"I don't believe much in positive surprises," Mr Visco said.

He downplayed the possibility that a vaccine could swiftly reduce economic uncertainty.

"There can be problems with production, problems with ­distribution," he said.

"More public spending is needed to sustain an economy hit by a shock."

Meanwhile, a survey of finance firms by Financial Services Ireland (FSI), an Ibec sector group, found that just under half of financial services companies in Ireland believe their sector's response to Covid was better than those in competing jurisdictions.

The survey found an overwhelming 99pc of companies surveyed say they remained operational and 'always-on' throughout the pandemic.

Business leaders in the sector, which spans high street banks to IFSC-based fund administrators, believe overwhelmingly that organisations are now planning operational investments in jurisdictions where resilience to the crisis is high.

FSI director Paul Sweetman said: "This campaign provides a unique insight into how the sector can become a new source of growth for Ireland. Informed by a survey of FSI members, several recommendations are proposed that will enable Ireland to seize the economic opportunity now evident in the financial ­services sector.

"As the survey findings show, this crisis resilience presents a significant opportunity."

"Ireland can enhance its competitiveness as a premier location to attract financial-services-focused inward investment, introducing fresh capital and providing additional high-quality employment at a time when needed," Mr Sweetman said.

"The report contains a suite of recommendations for Government to best position the financial services sector to secure global market share and bolster the national economy."

The recommendations outlined in the report to accelerate growth include establishing a stakeholder engagement group between the sector, Government and the Central Bank, increased international marketing of Ireland as a location, and more investment in third-level education, continuing professional development (CPD), Skillnets and apprenticeships to develop talent for the sector.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Irish Independent